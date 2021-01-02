Celeum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Celeum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celeum has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Celeum has a market cap of $2,377.97 and $3.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Token Trading

Celeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.