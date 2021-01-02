CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

