Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.