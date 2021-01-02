Cartesi Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $1.09 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,335,764 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

