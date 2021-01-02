Carry Hits Market Cap of $11.58 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $272,098.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00264842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.38 or 0.01866252 BTC.

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,158,609,931 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

