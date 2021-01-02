Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARR. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.87.

CARR stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 142.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

