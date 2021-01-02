Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

