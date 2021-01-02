Carbon Market Cap Achieves $442,138.99 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $442,138.99 and approximately $178,575.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00115142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00161197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00501313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00266775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018039 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.