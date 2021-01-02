CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

