Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

