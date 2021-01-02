Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $8.99. Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52.

About Canadian Banc Corp. (BK.TO) (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

