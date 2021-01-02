Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.67

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.67 and traded as high as $50.36. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 332,906 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.68.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

