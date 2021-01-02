Calithera Biosciences (CALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2020 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CALA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,309. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

