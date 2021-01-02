California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,732 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Energy Fuels worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.26 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

