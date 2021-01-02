California State Teachers Retirement System Has $243,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

