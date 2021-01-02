California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $360,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.