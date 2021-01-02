California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

