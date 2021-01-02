California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 608 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ACNB worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $217.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.13. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

ACNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,753 shares of company stock worth $69,218. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.