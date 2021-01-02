California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,962 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.71 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

