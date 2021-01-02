C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Cohen bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

