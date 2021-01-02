Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

BZZUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.