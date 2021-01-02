Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56. 35,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 159,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.