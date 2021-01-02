Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) alerts:

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,443 ($31.92). The stock had a trading volume of 296,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,447. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,404.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,368.75. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

About Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.