BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Cap of $64.80 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and $474.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.