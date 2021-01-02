BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MannKind by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MannKind by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

