BTIG Research Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $236.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $227.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 947,431 shares of company stock valued at $149,336,402 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

