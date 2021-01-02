Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $44.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

