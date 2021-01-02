Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $39.86

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $25.31. 462,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,312. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $20,982,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

