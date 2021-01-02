Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $219.19

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,487,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421,738. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average is $181.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

