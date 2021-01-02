Brokerages Set Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) PT at $26.25

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $4,243,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 742.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 533.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 465,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,134. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $625.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

