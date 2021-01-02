Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Target Price at $13.16

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

