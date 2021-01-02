Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $32.00

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

KSS opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

