Brokerages Set IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IMARA by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in IMARA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.