Brokerages Set Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Target Price at $15.00

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 206,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

