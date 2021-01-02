Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT at €45.48

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.48 ($53.51).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €43.11 ($50.71). 827,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.88. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.