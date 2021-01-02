Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $54.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.37 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $170.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.45 million, with estimates ranging from $290.19 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

