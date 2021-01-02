Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $404.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.40 million and the lowest is $393.00 million. HEICO reported sales of $506.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 22,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,324. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

