Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $17.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $24.41 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $20.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $88.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

HASI stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 619,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

