Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $27.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.04 million and the highest is $27.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $20.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.36 million to $101.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.77 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $116.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. 14,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.