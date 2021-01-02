Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $43.14. 549,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.63. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

