Brokerages Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

AEMD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 3,521,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.