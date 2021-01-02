Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. V.F. reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 96.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 1,090,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.