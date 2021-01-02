Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $13.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. 2,906,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

