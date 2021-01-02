Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Target reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,452. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

