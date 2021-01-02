Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $70.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $46.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HONE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 136,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

