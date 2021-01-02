Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.09 million. Broadwind reported sales of $49.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $202.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 513,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,735. The company has a market cap of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.56. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

