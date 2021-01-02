Brighthouse Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

