Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.12

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 24399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.