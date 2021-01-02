Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.12

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 24399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

