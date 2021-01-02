Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODT. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

