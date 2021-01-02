Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $43.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 6,214,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,539,819. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

